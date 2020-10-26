Mr. Mattlin referenced the MDA’s subsidizing of research, and this is what the public largely associates with the telethon. Unfortunately, other services are less recognizable, and I’d argue the most impactful work comes from the MDA’s medical clinics, resource centers and family networks.

AD

AD

If you speak to my parents today, they will describe the same thoughts and emotions they felt when I was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy 30 years ago. The unknown is the most frightful part of that experience, and the MDA’s clinics and resource centers are the first point of contact for families. Resource centers provide foundational information for what families can expect. As my needs changed throughout adolescence, the MDA connected my family to local nonprofits. When I wanted to learn how to drive or began applying to colleges, the MDA introduced me to other teens and families that had overcome similar challenges. Most important, we needed to find specialized medical care. My pediatrician in a Midwestern town was superb, but she couldn’t provide the holistic services I deserved and needed. The MDA operates regional medical clinics across the United States. At least once a year, we were able to drive and meet with a full team of medical professionals who knew us.

Let’s face it, everyone encounters frustrating challenges navigating the medical industry. The access to MDA clinics, however, provides me with independence as an adult; I’ve been able to move across the country, knowing I will get the medical care I require. When insurance companies seek any reason to deny coverage of therapies or medical equipment, having a specialist advocating for you is instrumental.

So what role should this new version, the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon, have in fundraising? Critics of telethons in general raise pertinent issues around representation, and Mr. Mattlin specifically questioned Mr. Hart’s and other celebrities’ role when they may not have previous ties to disability communities. I don’t remember the celebrities other than Jerry Lewis from when I watched as a child. I remember seeing other children whose stories were highlighted. This is the representation that matters most to me. I respect the nuance around “inspiration porn” and the effect on people outside our community, but something should be said for the effect on the families living with disabilities. Many of those families, mine included, don’t see those stories and project pity onto them; they are moments of intense pride. When your differences as a child are isolating, that presence is a reminder that you are not alone.

AD

AD

The MDA fundraises year-round, but like other nonprofits, the coronavirus pandemic stifled a bulk of these opportunities. The MDA’s virtual approach creates more opportunities to advance necessary social-cultural issues. First, the collaboration with Mr. Hart’s Help From the Hart Charity provides for intersectionality and an opportunity to represent those who have otherwise been underrepresented in disability advocacy. Second, and I can speak from my own participation in a roundtable this year, the format provides a focus on adults thriving and living with neuromuscular disorders and not simply a tokenizing of youth with disabilities.

The telethon has a place in this advocacy and must continue to respond and grow with our communities’ concerns. It’s difficult to feel confident tackling each day when you grow up in a world in which institutions are deliberately working against you: insurance companies, public transportation, legislative bodies. The MDA changed that equation as an institution actually advocating on my behalf, and, for me, from an early age the telethon itself was an important reminder of that.

Spencer Smith, New York