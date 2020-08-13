Those couriers began 24-hour watches and saw an average of 30 eastbound trains a day carrying military supplies and troops. Other Japanese reports cited eastbound military trains carrying at least 64,000 troops as well as construction and military equipment. They also spotted about 500 tank cars believed to be full of fuel oil and aviation gasoline.

Further, the Japanese leadership was fully committed — before the atomic bomb attacks — to fighting to the “bitter end.”

There were numerous indications that without the atomic bomb strikes, there was no possibility of a Japanese capitulation. Without the atomic bomb strikes, there would have been an American invasion of the Japanese home islands, a most costly undertaking. And, the detailed minutes of the Supreme Council that ruled Japan make it clear that the second atomic bomb, dropped on Nagasaki, was the catalyst that ended the Pacific War.

Norman Polmar, Alexandria

The writer is co-author with Thomas B. Allen of “Code-Name Downfall: The Secret Plan to Invade

Japan — and Why Truman Dropped the Bomb.”

Susan Southard erroneously claimed that “there is no historical evidence that the Nagasaki bombing helped bring about Japan’s surrender.”

She argued that the entry of the Soviet Union into the war against Japan on Aug. 8, before the Nagasaki bombing the next day, was the “most critical military development in August 1945” and the most likely incentive for Japan to capitulate. Japan’s Supreme War Council maintained its rejection of unconditional surrender, with the support of commanders in the field, as late as Aug. 13.

The Japanese emperor’s role as sovereign ruler is a matter of some dispute, yet it is clear that he exceeded his authority on Aug. 14 by summoning the Supreme War Council and the Cabinet to announce that he would accept the terms of a memo from U.S. Secretary of State James Byrnes that rejected any “conditions” for surrender but stated that the ultimate form of Japan’s government would be established by the freely expressed will of the Japanese people.

In a statement of surrender broadcast the next day, on Aug. 15, the emperor declared: “The enemy has begun to employ a new most cruel bomb, the power of which to damage is indeed incalculable, taking the toll of many innocent lives. Should we continue to fight, it would only result in an ultimate collapse and obliteration of the Japanese nation.”

Robert G. Gard Jr., Arlington

Regarding the Aug. 6 Retropolis column, “Enola Gay carried 12 men, hope and the world’s deadliest weapon” [news]:

Reading about the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima is vital now as Congress decides whether to authorize building hundreds of new nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Should Congress award a massive multibillion-dollar contract, as the Defense Department suggests, on ICBMs designed to kill with nuclear weapons? The practical and moral answer seems obvious because we must never again use nuclear weapons.

Congress should not fund new ICBMs designed to kill but should spend those tens of billions of dollars on diplomacy to prevent war, novel coronavirus tests, masks, investment in education and support for working families to fight the calamity that is killing us now.