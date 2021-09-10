Unfortunately, our system does not have an effective mechanism to hold these leaders to account other than their losing their positions and moving on in massive wealth and comfort.
I lamented the lack of any moral compass in our leadership in the past 20 years until I remembered the same disgusting lies and deceit during the Vietnam War. Then I turned to the last page of the Outlook section and read “An abolitionist’s hope meets a president’s hypocrisy,” DeNeen L. Brown’s review of Robert S. Levine’s “The Failed Promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass, and the impeachment of Andrew Johnson,” which detailed lies and deceit by the nation’s president in the 1860s.
Why do we accept this despicable behavior from our leaders? Why do we accept that politics is inherently amoral? Is deceit embedded in our national DNA such that we go along for partisanship over our common humanity? We deserve better. We must do better.
Kersy Dastur, McLean