Owners of baseball teams expect and even depend on fan loyalty for ticket and merchandise sales. They expect us to pay hundreds of dollars for jerseys with players’ names on them, the players we love, to whom we are loyal, who play for the team we are loyal to. They expect us to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars for tickets every year to see our team. Our team.
Whether owners accept it, we are minor investors in the team. We support them emotionally, we fill the seats, and we give them our hard-earned money to show our loyalty. Sadly, it appears that loyalty is a one-way street in baseball.
Lynda Allen, Fredericksburg, Va.