The only refunds given so far are for games that would have been played through June 7. It has been obvious for months that there is little chance of games being played in front of fans at Nats Park. Indeed, there might not even be a season. Why not return our money immediately?
The Nats said that it will take four to six weeks after the games are officially canceled for us to receive refunds. When we owe money to the Nats, they charge our cards immediately. Yet, when they owe money to us, it becomes more complicated.
The bottom line is, of course, the bottom line. The Nats have a large chunk of change made up of funds collected from full and partial season-ticket holders. They are obviously able to invest this money. The organization is using money belonging to its most loyal fans to defray the costs of the lost season.
When it comes time to re-up for the 2021 season, I am sure the Nats will thank us for our loyalty. I wish I could return the favor.
John Scheibel, Bethesda