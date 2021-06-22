I chose not to celebrate Juneteenth. It announces to the world: “This is the day that America stopped abusing some of her children.” If Juneteenth were a holiday in which America apologized for having abused some of her children for centuries, that would be worth celebrating. If Juneteenth were a holiday in which America proclaimed to the world that she was profoundly sorry and ashamed for what she did, that would be worth celebrating. If Juneteenth were a holiday in which America announced her plan to make things right in response to the millions of Black lives lost, that certainly would be worth celebrating. America still benefits from the fruits of her bloody soil. Until there is an honest reckoning, you can keep your empty gesture. Even a child knows the hurt does not heal until someone says “I’m sorry.”