As I wrote this, Virginia’s seven-day cases had soared to the height of their peak in January. A decrease in recommended quarantine is irresponsible and dangerous. Although the agency said that research showed decreased transmission rates after the first few days, this decrease will lessen the importance placed on quarantining, assuming less risk from lowered guidelines.
If a person were to quarantine for seven days instead of 10 originally, thinking danger tapered off at the end, it could mean that they would stop quarantining while being completely contagious on the second or third day. Considering this eruption of cases, it is clearly illogical to reduce precautions. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
Clarissa Ding, McLean
Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that asymptomatic people who test positive for the coronavirus should isolate for five rather than 10 days. Coming less than three days after cutting the isolation time for medical personnel from 10 to seven days, the new recommendation sows confusion just as it succumbs without acknowledgment to political and business pressures. The Thursday announcement warning against cruises but not flying adds to inconsistencies and contradictions.
Amid an unusually active flu and cold season, it is difficult to determine being asymptomatic. The commonly used (if now unavailable) rapid antigen tests do not identify whether the responsible strain is the now-dominant omicron, the still-active delta or another. New data indicate that the test is less reliable for detecting omicron infections. That matters greatly in determining both recommendations and individual response. There is no one-size response. Cutting isolation to five days is illogical, not “following the science.”
The new recommendation unnecessarily confuses the public about the difference between isolation and quarantine. It matters greatly. Urging the infected to wear a mask in public for a second five days directly contradicts the overarching recommendation that everyone should wear a mask in public all the time. Not specifying what kind(s) of mask is a final large failing. Where is the CDC when we are in desperate need of clear policy that simultaneously balances formulating responsible policies, “following the science” and meeting the needs of the American public?
Harvey J. Graff, Columbus, Ohio
After two years of living with the coronavirus, we can all agree that the virus comes with a boatload of uncertainty. But with the omicron variant taking people by storm, now is not the time to disregard precautions. We should not encourage people to continue to live as if the pandemic doesn’t exist. It is hard to hear, but a global pandemic is not an ordinary time. And it definitely isn’t a time to give up.
With a very contagious variant, we are given a reason to reassess how we should combat the virus. Omicron was first identified in southern Africa, a developing region that has less access to resources than the United States. The coronavirus is a global issue, so until it is equitably addressed across the globe, we’re stuck.
Omicron should be a call for better resource allocation around the world, not a call to give up. One country’s victory is a global victory, and one country’s loss is a global loss. With that mind-set, overcoming the pandemic will feel like much less of an impossibility.
Ishita Birmani, Fairfax
Regarding Elisabeth Rosenthal’s Dec. 28 op-ed, “My epic, infuriating quest for a covid test”:
As anyone who needs a coronavirus test knows, they’re almost impossible to get. Rapid tests are sold out everywhere, and PCR tests involve making appointments and waiting in line for hours, and even then you might get turned away.
I was able to get a spare rapid test from a neighbor, a stranger I don’t even know. I posted a notice on my community’s Facebook page for a rapid test and explained I’d pay handsomely for it and replace it when Amazon delivers tests I ordered weeks ago. I got a response from someone who said they just returned from a visit to Texas, where they bought tests. She said they were readily available as no one there uses them. She was happy to share until mine arrived. No money changed hands.
How lucky for me there are still people who share the belief that we are all in this leaky boat together. Three cheers for my generous neighbor! My test was positive, but I’ve been experiencing only mild symptoms (so far).
Rich Scheer, Takoma Park