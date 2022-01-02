I was able to get a spare rapid test from a neighbor, a stranger I don’t even know. I posted a notice on my community’s Facebook page for a rapid test and explained I’d pay handsomely for it and replace it when Amazon delivers tests I ordered weeks ago. I got a response from someone who said they just returned from a visit to Texas, where they bought tests. She said they were readily available as no one there uses them. She was happy to share until mine arrived. No money changed hands.