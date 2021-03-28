The NFL needs to take a good look at the Snyder ownership instead of looking at the dollar signs. It took how many years to get him to change the name of the team but only a short amount of time to drag a winning team down a deep, deep hole.
The sexual harassment allegations got the NFL’s attention very fast, even though the behavior allegedly has gone on for years. I understand that the NFL does not want to lose the franchise; nor do I. But, as a longtime season-ticket holder, I think it is time to show Mr. Snyder the door.
Get people in there who understand how to run a team. Look at how long it took for the Lerner family to bring home the World Series trophy. Look at the Capitals and their bringing home the Stanley Cup.
Why should Mr. Snyder get a bailout?
Sara White Ruschaupt, Ashburn