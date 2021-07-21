Members of all uniformed services swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. That is an oath that is beyond the comprehension of Mr. Trump. Service members take that oath, and they mean to keep it. The civilian workforce also takes an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies and feels the same commitment to it. I’m a retired civilian employee of the U.S. government. I still feel the same way about the oath, sworn to something larger than any official.
Republican politicians and their supporters have evidently been mesmerized by another Hitler. Gen. Milley was correct in comparing Mr. Trump and his acolytes to Nazis. Q shirts have replaced brownshirts, and almost all Republicans in Congress have capitulated to Mr. Trump, as most of the Reichstag did to Hitler. But the people who would be required to carry out his coup would not do it.
Robynne A. Williams, Silver Spring