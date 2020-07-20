Regarding the July 17 front-page article “Many see Trump as the core cause of his campaign’s woes”: 

It seems as though many Republicans think President Trump will drag the party down in the upcoming election. Specifics cited are that the Trump administration has no clear national plan to counter the novel coronavirus pandemic that has already killed at least 137,000 people in the United States and that Mr. Trump quotes racist remarks and makes other offensive statements, commuted the prison sentence of his convicted buddy Roger Stone, criticized medical expert Anthony S. Fauci and is out of step with members of his own party. A recent minor change in his campaign management staff will probably make little difference.

These Republicans appear to recognize the problem but are at a loss for the solution. It’s obvious! Vote for someone who is not hellbent on destroying this country. I am a former (before Trump) Republican.

Jim Blackburn, Dumfries