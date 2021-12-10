Gen. Clark failed to note that the U.S. House of Representatives this year passed the For the People Act, which would address gerrymandering on a national level and is being obstructed by Republicans in the Senate.
The focus for those who wish to address the problem of gerrymandering should be on completing passage of this national solution.
Craig Welter, Irvington, N.Y.
Far from representing “fair” maps, the redistricting maps from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) redistricting commission reinforce long-standing inequities affecting communities of color. If one just looks at two dimensions, these maps are appealing. But they are dangerously colorblind and assume that Maryland’s rapidly growing minority communities can live anywhere on the map. This ignores long-standing effects of redlining and intentional policy choices on housing and transportation affecting us today.
Our communities were already undercounted in the 2020 Census. Over time, the Hogan maps would serve to reinforce the overweighting of representation in predominantly White, rural districts. Alarmingly, retired Gen. Wesley K. Clark seems to believe that packing minority voters into neatly bounded districts will enhance our representation in Maryland. This would undermine our growing role in the electorate.
The legislative commission’s plan is better in this respect as it enables our communities to have a stronger voice across the Maryland congressional delegation.
Bama Athreya, Bethesda
The writer represents
Diversity Matters.
Retired Gen. Wesley K. Clark was absolutely correct that gerrymandering leads to extremism; members from safe gerrymandered seats worry only about being outflanked in the primaries. Once those are over, representatives from safe districts never have to worry. Gerrymandering diminishes citizen interest and participation in elections. Why bother to vote? The results are already known. The result is more and more polarized gridlock and a nonfunctioning Congress.
Unfortunately, the American public has no clue about how few congressional seats are truly competitive. Now, only about 30 to 40 are swing seats. Out of 435 seats, only about 10 percent are up in the air in November. One goal of the current redistricting effort, particularly in Texas and Illinois, is to convert swing seats into safe seats.
Some years ago, Maryland Democrats offered a compromise: They would make a deal with Wisconsin — neither the Republicans in Wisconsin nor the Democrats in Maryland would gerrymander. With “fair” districts, the voters would decide and be the winner. Wisconsin demurred, and that effort failed.
The real culprit, however, is the Supreme Court. Its decision in Rucho v. Common Cause in 2019, saying that gerrymandering is a political issue to be decided by state legislatures and not federal courts, was equivalent to the Supreme Court saying during the height of segregation that plaintiffs should take their grievances to state legislatures, not to the courts. When the deck is stacked against you, how can a directive to return to the same deck be considered wise or fair?
The result of Maryland following Gen. Clark’s advice could be to make Republicans the majority in the House of Representatives, not because more citizens voted Republican but because gerrymandering guaranteed the Republicans more safe seats. Then Democratic policies would have close to zero chance of being enacted. Doing the virtuous deed is noble, but if the result is shrinking the minority in the House to no influence or no chance to enact legislation, that price is too severe.
Peter Schoettle, North Bethesda
Like the proverbial generals who are always fighting the last war, retired Gen. Wesley K. Clark urged Maryland to lead on resisting gerrymandering in the upcoming redistricting. But Gen. Clark is fighting a war that was lost on June 27, 2019. On that date, the Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 that the court would not step in to stop partisan gerrymandering, no matter how coarse.
Sixty years ago, the Supreme Court saved democracy in America by fashioning the one-person, one-vote standard for legislative and congressional districts. This time, the court declined to act to save American democracy. With the coarsest congressional gerrymandering now occurring in large red states such as Texas, Ohio and Florida, for Gen. Clark to urge that relatively small, blue Maryland act as if the court had set legally enforceable standards of fairness is akin to unilateral disarmament. One would think Gen. Clark, as a former NATO supreme commander, would understand the risks of unilateral disarmament.
David S. Fishback, Olney