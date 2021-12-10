The real culprit, however, is the Supreme Court. Its decision in Rucho v. Common Cause in 2019, saying that gerrymandering is a political issue to be decided by state legislatures and not federal courts, was equivalent to the Supreme Court saying during the height of segregation that plaintiffs should take their grievances to state legislatures, not to the courts. When the deck is stacked against you, how can a directive to return to the same deck be considered wise or fair?