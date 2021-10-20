The incidents described at Loudoun County schools are horrific examples of a school district failing to respond and protect students, which is required under Title IX, allowing one accused offender to allegedly assault peers at two different schools. The community is understandably furious, and I hope to see accountability.
The politicization of children’s trauma, the conflation of accountability of an offender and school, and suggestions of punishing transgender students are disturbing. I also worry that these incidents will be downplayed to not further myths regarding gender diversity and bathroom safety. The reality is that these victims deserve justice, transgender students need protection, and these issues intersect deeply. Nearly half of all transgender people experience sexual assault in their lifetime, and barring them from using the bathroom of their gender identity puts them at increased risk of experiencing sexual violence by peers.
The issue of sexual violence in schools is larger than bathrooms, and I hope to see the passion among Loudoun County parents channeled toward addressing it broadly rather than scapegoating bathroom policies.
T.K. Ayub, Fairfax
The writer is a former sexual assault victim advocate.