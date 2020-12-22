Mr. Lozada’s review described how the three books analyze differently how U.S. health care, the economy and the government are increasingly indifferent to a commitment to equal opportunity. They point out how America’s poor, its minorities, the handicapped and the elderly are given low priority. In their places are the wealthy and well connected, the investors and others who have learned to game the system.

Unless our political parties find better leadership, find ways of dealing with a corrupted social media that destroys any chance to learn the truth and deliver on their promises, the decline will continue.

John H. Langer, Bethesda

Regarding the Dec. 20 front-page article “How Trump’s pandemic missteps led to a dark winter”:

President Trump has done what he said he would do by leading us through the invisible war called the coronavirus. Despite all odds, he said there would be a vaccine for this terrible disease in nine months — and we have two. As people are lining up to get their shots, we all should be thankful that Mr. Trump took time to serve as president of the United States of America in the golden years of his life. I am thankful that he is our president.

Robert Kline Huffman III,

Staunton, Va.

President Trump’s No. 1 pandemic misstep, to my mind, was the May 2018 obliteration of the Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense. This required the pandemic task force to spend its first two weeks reinventing the wheel, so to speak, in establishing protocols for dealing with the new pandemic. Misstep No. 2 occurred on April 3 when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director announced a mask-wearing policy. Mr. Trump said he wouldn’t wear a mask because he meets with “presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens.” We haven’t seen heads of state in the Oval Office since the Polish president in early summer. Misstep No. 3 was the president repeatedly calling the coronavirus “a flu . . . the sniffles.” I was outraged each time I heard these lies as hospitals filled and the grim death numbers rose across the country and around the globe. And it all began on March 6 when the president said “anyone that wants a test can get a test” as incredulous CDC professionals behind him rolled their eyes at the overt lie.

I weep for the lost souls as our nation approaches 320,000 coronavirus deaths.

Barbara Jo Harrick, Falls Church

Regarding the Dec. 18 front-page article “Africa watches, and waits”:

When I was a Peace Corps teacher in Sierra Leone in 1964, my students were told that they would be vaccinated that day for polio. One asked me in class why they were just getting the vaccine 10 years after it was invented. I had no answer. Africans today have every reason to worry that their access to the coronavirus vaccine will be delayed, that they are always at the end of the queue.