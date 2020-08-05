But the facts speak louder than the governor’s rhetoric. Though there were certainly problems with Maryland’s first statewide vote-by-mail election, including delayed ballots and long lines at the limited number of in-person polling locations, by many objective measures, the election was a success. More than 3.5 million ballots were printed and mailed in less than three months. More than 97 percent of ballots received were accepted and counted. Is there work to do to improve the vote-by-mail process? Absolutely. The State Board of Elections committed to do this work in a report released just before Mr. Hogan’s disastrous decision to abandon the vote-by-mail model. The pitfalls of conducting in-person voting during the uncertainties of a global pandemic seem to appear obvious to everyone but the governor.

AD

AD

Mr. Hogan’s decision on the November election signals an embrace of restrictive voting policies long endorsed by the GOP to contract the franchise. Maryland voters and democracy will suffer.

Amanda La Forge, Chevy Chase

The writer is co-chair of the Maryland

Democratic Party’s Voter Protection and

Civic Engagement Committee.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) election plan is wrong on so many levels.

I remain flabbergasted. The governor should read Eli Saslow’s Aug. 2 Voices From the Pandemic column, “ ‘I’m sorry, but it’s a fantasy,’ ” to know that forcing election workers into a confined space for prolonged periods is a recipe for disaster. Mr. Saslow featured the superintendent of an Arizona school district that is being forced to open on Aug. 17. The superintendent cited three dedicated teachers who took every precaution to teach summer school. Each masked up. Each used her own device to teach. The three worked in the same large room. All three became ill with the novel coronavirus. One died.

AD

AD

Rebecca Wilson, 67, an election judge in Prince George’s County, called opening the polls a “suicide mission.” Steve Johns, who had trained to volunteer as a judge, said “people [will] die from this decision.” I’m a two-time cancer survivor and have no intention of voting at the polls. (I’ve applied online for my mail-in ballot.) Mr. Hogan survived a very tough cancer. Is he planning to vote in person?

Carol Preston, Rockville

The Aug. 1 front-page article “Mixed emotions for this fall’s undergraduates” highlighted sudden changes in education and living situations. Another important aspect is potential disruption of voter registrations for millions of students. Students might not be in their expected dorms or off-campus housing, some may take the year off, some may stay with parents or otherwise find themselves in other unexpected places. Unless proactive steps begin very soon, many of the nation’s 17 million undergraduates might be effectively disenfranchised.

AD

AD

Colleges, universities and trade schools should recommend that all students proactively decide on their voting residence, gather documents and register to vote, verify existing registrations, change addresses or registrations as needed, and cancel old registrations. Time is short. Voting registration varies by state and can require establishing residency for a period and registering in advance of the election. Actions as early as mid-September might be needed. Also, during this health emergency, early action is prudent because state registration systems might be understaffed and overwhelmed.

Schools, with this small but important step, could perhaps spur many in their communities to act soon, register and ensure their vote in this year’s election.