Eighty is the new 55 — mph, that is.
Police officers and state troopers have been pulled into the pandemic vortex. Their ranks have been thinned by the virus, and routine traffic and speeding stops were suspended to slow the spread of the virus, all while officers have been trying to respond to new demands on the streets, in communities and homes.
The D.C. police department produced a public service announcement asking drivers to obey the speed limits on the open roads. Government leaders and police and highway patrols sorely need to add their voices and more. They need to erect more speed cameras and create stiffer penalties, including suspension or loss of a driver’s license. Meanwhile, car and truck manufacturers, as well as oil companies, need to take a page from the Budweiser playbook against drunken driving: Create an advertising campaign telling their customers to slow down.
Drivers need to take the first step. Show your respect for first responders by obeying the law.
Steve Katz, Potomac