During extreme natural events such as hurricanes or earthquakes, links in the supply chain usually break down because of damage to supporting civil infrastructure such as power, water or transportation or because of direct damage to processing or production facilities. During the coronavirus pandemic, however, ensuring that enough workers, the “human infrastructure,” would be available to keep these systems running was the challenge. This must not be forgotten once the crisis is behind us.
We should have learned that the people who produce and deliver our food and other necessities play a vital role in maintaining our quality of life. We need to take action now to ensure that they are protected and compensated commensurate with the value of the services they provide. This will not be the last pandemic we face.
Richard G. Little, Williamsburg