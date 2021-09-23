As stated in the article, patient satisfaction with telehealth services is high and consequently, no-show rates are low. (In 15 months, I’ve had only one patient fail to show for a telehealth appointment.) Teleneuropsychology has been in practice since the early 2000s with rural populations and on Native American reservations, and studies have found this modality to be valid and reliable, with similar outcomes as in-office assessment.
Increased accessibility, diagnostic efficacy and reduced stress for patients in not having to travel for care are strong incentives to keep these and other telehealth services available to all. It is encouraging that in our politically divisive times, there is bipartisan agreement about the importance of protecting telehealth access in the future.
Linda Sapin, Takoma Park