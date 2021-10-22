Access for children to the site must be controlled and supervised by responsible adults. Arguably, it is counterproductive to regulate innovation. It is fair to ask Facebook to voluntarily incorporate age-sensitive filters and safety features in its algorithms. The ultimate responsibility lies with the user, who should be exercising adequate discretion. There is a point at which corporate responsibility and personal responsibility merge and work in unison for the betterment of humanity. This is called social responsibility.
Maracheril John, Prosper, Tex.