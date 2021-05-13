As with other local NPS parks with public thoroughfares running through them, the scenic experience along segments of the GW parkway is ruined by uncontrolled nonnative vines. As a volunteer certified by the NPS to remove invasive plants in Rock Creek Park, I am highly sensitized to the overwhelming presence and destruction of such plants.
I despair as I pass through many sections where English ivy and porcelain berry vines cover the surrounding foliage, including many mature trees, preventing native plants from flourishing and often killing them. Soon, the GW parkway might as well be called the George Washington Memorial Highway, a major traffic artery wending through a degraded green space that doesn’t resemble a park so much as a natural disaster.
I know that budget and staff problems limit what the NPS can do to protect native flora under its jurisdiction; but unless an effort is made with government action, volunteering, corporate support or scientific management, the area surrounding the GW parkway will be green but not a park.
Walter Albano, Washington