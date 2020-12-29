Bill Leary, Chestertown
Thanks to Michael Gerson for his Dec. 25 Friday Opinion column, “The defiant hope of Christmas.” Mr. Gerson’s words, which dealt with basic existential issues faced by everyone, touched my heart and my mind.
Of course, there will be detractors and naysayers — as there always are. Some will object to any exposition of any religion at any time. I, however, see nothing wrong with the publication of a Christian commentary explaining the significance of a Christian holy day. In fact, I enjoy reading about all religions, especially during each one’s holy seasons. At Passover time and during the Jewish High Holidays, please stimulate our thinking with essays by rabbis and Jewish scholars. At the time of Ramadan and Eid, please honor us with the words of Muslim scholars and imams — and likewise for Hindus, Buddhists and other major faiths.
May Mr. Gerson’s fidelity to his faith and his eloquence in expressing it serve as the inception of a new trend of public faith-sharing.
Carole C. Burnett, Silver Spring
As a retired Episcopal priest, I can truthfully say that Christmas Eve is always the most challenging occasion for preaching a sermon. What can one say about a story immortalized in hymns and greeting cards that stirs the heart and mind? Michael Gerson’s Dec. 25 Friday Opinion column captured, in a marvelous way, so many of the themes that I tried to tackle in 30 years of Christmas Eve preaching. It’s the Christmas Eve sermon I always wanted to preach.
John McDuffie, Bethesda