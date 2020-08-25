Karen Vahouny, Springfield
The Aug. 20 news article “United in passion against Trump, divided over vision for America” covered a lot of territory, but the key thought was put forth by 15-year-old Dhruvak Mirani, who said, “The primary goal right now is to get Trump out. But what happens after that?”
Should he win, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should first concentrate on restoring the government structure that has been so badly mangled by President Trump. The right people, properly experienced and professional, must be carefully chosen to replace the amateurish fumblers currently in positions obtained through misplaced loyalty or large donations, not experience. There are rules to be restored or canceled and agencies to be repopulated with the trained technical staffs to administer them correctly. Professional diplomats are needed in the State Department to help mend our pitiful image in the eyes of the world. Our health-care system needs work, but perhaps fixing the Affordable Care Act is a more doable task than building a full-blown Medicare-for-all program.
Just hiring the thousands of good men and women needed to bring our country out of the hole it has been driven into will take time and energy. The energy will come from all the good people who will step up to fix the damage. Mr. Trump took almost four years to create the current mess; it won’t be easy to clean it up. We must fix the road that has been torn up before we can drive to the future on it.
Stephen Marschall, Burke