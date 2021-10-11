Any changes to Social Security should be thoroughly and openly deliberated, with seniors and their advocates having seats at the table. We support legislation that would extend the solvency of the Social Security Trust Fund and boost benefits, by adjusting the payroll wage cap so that the wealthy finally contribute their fair share. But we cannot — and should not — bank on pernicious proposals such as the Trust Act.
Max Richtman, Washington
The writer is president and chief executive of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.