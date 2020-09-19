They have been given the opportunity to choose country over party before and, for the most part, chosen party. Now they have an opportunity to join in large numbers and choose the honorable path and choose country. This may not be an easy decision for many, but the greater the number of Republican senators to choose this path, the more impactful to the country, and less of a burden to themselves individually. As a former Republican, I see this as a very necessary step to help begin to ease the extraordinary tension in our country.

AD

AD

Lynn L. Munch, Alexandria

With six weeks before a presidential election, if President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) attempt to appoint a conservative to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court — or, indeed, any replacement — after their argument in 2016 that court vacancies should not be filled during an election year, Democrats will have no choice if they win the presidency and regain control of the Senate but to enlarge the court to 13 or 15 members.

This will be the opposite of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s “court packing” scheme of the 1930s. This will be true court unpacking — undoing the scandalous Republican obstruction of 2016 and restoring a balance to the court that better approximates the uniform and nonpartisan application of the rule of law.

AD

AD

Salvatore Schiavo-Campo, Silver Spring

Former Senate majority leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) went for short-term gain in getting the 60-vote requirement for judicial appointments removed, and current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) won in the long term. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is repeating Republican talking points from 2016 that the next president should appoint Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement. Does he think that the cynical Mr. McConnell really cares about being perceived as hypocritical?

President Trump will put forward a judicial nominee. Mr. Schumer should show some chutzpah. Why not play hardball? After all, Mr. McConnell is making sure that the Senate isn’t doing anything constructive anyway.