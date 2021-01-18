Mr. McConnell and his fellow senators hold a unique position in the annals of Senate impeachment trials. They and the members of the House are the victims of, eyewitnesses to, judges of and jury for the presidentially motivated insurrection. This unique situation enabled House members to impeach Mr. Trump in less than 12 hours.

If our senators cannot quickly and competently assess the unblemished evidence before them, then why should we think that they have the capabilities to address far more complex and obscure domestic and foreign issues? If that is the case, we should hold special elections immediately to install people in the Senate with the capacity to do so.

Ed Melisky, Herndon

Karen Tumulty wrote in her Jan. 14 op-ed, “Trump’s stench will cling to Republicans,” that President “Trump is unlikely to pay any price beyond political humiliation.” Two things to note: In D.C., it is a criminal offense to incite a riot, and in the federal criminal case against former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump is named as “Individual-1.”

There may be some big prices paid.

Paul R. Cutler, Arlington

Many of my left-leaning friends are overjoyed with Facebook, Amazon, Google, Apple and Twitter combining their superhuman powers to pull the plug on their ideological rival, Parler [“As Parler disappeared from the Web, hackers worked to save its posts,” news, Jan. 13]. Parler is not the cause of the Jan. 6 insurrection any more than Facebook or Twitter was the cause of the property destruction during the George Floyd protests. The culprit for both is suppression.

Social media is merely the scapegoat. Suppressing free speech, suppressing long-standing racial grievances, suppressing the political opposition, and suppressing the free flow of ideas and conversation disenfranchise. Disenfranchisement leads to dissent, and suppressing dissent leads to violence. Sadly, the latest example is Jan. 6.

If the disenfranchised are no longer heard or have a platform to air their grievances — no matter how radical — their frustrations will metastasize to terrorism. Witness the unexploded pipe bombs in the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters. I can only conclude that we need more Parlers. We need more social contact because we need to talk more and listen better.

Craig Baker, Richmond

Regarding the Jan. 14 news article “In waning days in office, president has become a pariah”:

I find all the cries condemning “cancel culture” as applied to the president to be vastly overblown. Banishment has been one of the more humane punishments for gross misbehavior within human communities for millennia.