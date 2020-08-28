We acquired and began producing Trobigard after governments approached us saying they needed an auto-injector for exposure to chemical nerve agents, consistent with the Chemical Weapons Convention, of which the United States and 192 other countries are signatories. Few companies make MCMs, so what the article called “no-bid” reflects that sometimes there simply are no other bidders.
We are transparent with governments about available data and maintain rigorous quality controls in the manufacturing of all our MCMs so that if an issue does arise, we can correct it. We are proud of our 22-year track record of being a trusted partner to governments, stepping in to provide MCMs, often when no one else will.
Doug White, Clarksville
The writer is senior vice president of the Devices Business Unit of Emergent BioSolutions.