The Aug. 19 front-page article “Supplier to U.S. won’t say if nerve agent antidote works” painted a highly misleading picture of my employer, Emergent BioSolutions, and Trobigard, a medical countermeasure (MCM) we have produced for various governments.

MCMs are different from commercial products and often do not follow a traditional approval pathway. For instance, they may not be tested broadly because it is unethical to expose people to lethal substances to see whether a drug works. Accordingly, governments sometimes choose to procure MCMs even when they have not been through clinical trials or approved by a regulatory authority.

We acquired and began producing Trobigard after governments approached us saying they needed an auto-injector for exposure to chemical nerve agents, consistent with the Chemical Weapons Convention, of which the United States and 192 other countries are signatories. Few companies make MCMs, so what the article called “no-bid” reflects that sometimes there simply are no other bidders.

We are transparent with governments about available data and maintain rigorous quality controls in the manufacturing of all our MCMs so that if an issue does arise, we can correct it. We are proud of our 22-year track record of being a trusted partner to governments, stepping in to provide MCMs, often when no one else will.

Doug White, Clarksville

The writer is senior vice president of the Devices Business Unit of Emergent BioSolutions.