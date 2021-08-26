Economist Marianne Wanamaker said, “People left the labor market in droves . . . and they’re not coming back.” But employers abandoned workers, not vice versa. In March and April 2020, 80 percent of people who left jobs were laid off. In Memphis’s Shelby County, 1 in 3 jobs in the hospitality sector was lost in just one month.
More than a year later, employers want workers to pick up where they left off. One employer pays $8 per hour, and another has raised pay to $11 to $14 per hour. That is not nearly enough to live on, and far less than the average $21 per hour offered by fast-growing warehouse and storage employers. Tennessee’s $275-per-week maximum unemployment benefit is an unlikely culprit for the “worker shortage,” especially because many food and hospitality workers earn too little to qualify for benefits.
We have many labor market and economic problems, but we should not blame workers for problems that clearly are not a function of their choices.
Maureen Conway, Washington
The writer is executive director of the Economic Opportunities Program at the Aspen Institute.
Mark Popovich, Washington
The writer is director of the Good
Companies/Good Jobs Initiative at the
Aspen Institute.
The Aug. 19 Economy & Business article “U.S. on cusp of a productivity boom?” was spot on about the “productivity boom” in the wake of the economic instability caused by the pandemic. Indeed, the United States has achieved this sort of hard-won silver lining before, during the worst economic instability ever — the Great Depression.
In a 2003 journal article, Alexander J. Field, an economist, reported that the United States’ fastest-paced multi-factor productivity growth occurred between 1929 and 1941. The productivity gains of that period set the stage for productivity growth in the 1950s and 1960s. Despite the dark cloud of unemployment looming at the time and hostility toward corporations, industry spending on research and development more than doubled in real terms in the 1930s. Many of the big-name innovators of the day had regained profitability well before World War II. Public spending accommodated private-sector gains; for example, the automobile industry benefited from public spending on roads. Congress should ensure that its tax, spending and regulatory policies open the door to such a productivity boom for the coming decades.
Moreover, we know that innovation does a lot more than boost economic productivity. The pandemic offers vivid proof. Biotech saved our lives with its advanced vaccines. Infotech saved our jobs with platforms that enabled e-commerce and remote work.
Craig R. Roach, Alexandria