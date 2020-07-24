Until the late 1960s, Post reporters never questioned why infractions such as loitering, talking loudly and jaywalking regularly led to fatal police shootings of black men. More recently, the Editorial Board has praised the police department for putting more officers in Ward 8. The board has suggested increasing mandatory minimum sentences for gun offenses, a policy at the root of mass incarceration. In recent months, The Post endorsed a D.C. Council candidate who attacked his opponent’s call to divert police funding to social services.
The Post’s recent attention to the systemic racism of policing must be accompanied by a reckoning with its history of upholding police and criminalizing black people.
Sarah Shoenfeld, Washington