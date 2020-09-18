The editorial called me a “gadfly,” even though a 2014 Deadspin article found that Post editorials had labeled me that 56 times since October 1976 and The Post’s ombudsman recommended that it end.
Robin Ficker, Boyds
The writer, a Republican, ran for Montgomery County executive, most recently in 2018.
It was disheartening to read the Sept. 13 editorial “Montgomery’s ballot choices.” The citizen-led initiative Question D seeks fair council representation for all county residents. What a wonderful opportunity for our diverse communities to set aside differences and self-interests in the cause of more equal representation, especially for the less populous, less wealthy and minority communities in the eastern and northern parts of the county.
Council representation is dominated by a small geographic segment of the county, and, unfortunately, government policy seems to have tracked this unfair representation. Germantown, Montgomery Village and other less affluent and minority communities are home to some of the lowest-performing schools in all of Maryland (ergo our achievement gap), and Takoma Park, Bethesda and southern Silver Spring are home to a disproportionate share of magnet and immersion schools.
Upper County still has no traffic relief, no go-ahead for the M-83 highway on the county’s master plan for decades and little in the way of commercial growth or local jobs, all while paying discriminatory higher impact fees and an egregiously disproportionate share of the county’s storm water regulatory costs.
Montgomery County has unique, complex political challenges and issues.
Edward Amatetti, Gaithersburg