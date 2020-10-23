Even some of his more disturbing rants and disinformation, as described in the article, may not be written by Mr. Trump but instead by his staff. Some credit social media director Dan Scavino as one of the masterminds of channeling the worst of Mr. Trump’s nastiness into tweets he authors for the president’s sign-off. All indicate a powerful social media machine behind the curtain.
Mr. Trump can surely be credited for many of his own authentic tweetstorms in between managed tweets on his “personal” page. And, he appears to be the brains behind the overall Twitter strategery. But let’s not allow history (or The Post) to give him full credit.
Jeanne Ryan Wolfson, Rockville