Mr. Prakash provided no boundaries, time or otherwise, for ex-presidents asserting the privilege, save for former president Richard M. Nixon claiming executive privilege for documents in 1977. Requiring the prior and the incumbent president to agree would vitiate the authority and power of the incumbent. An ex-president’s supposed privilege would have equal or greater rights than an incumbent president’s authority. Mr. Prakash provided no specific constitutional or statutory provision that authorizes such a derogation of presidential power. Moreover, under law and regulation, the incumbent president can classify or declassify any document. Limits on what an incumbent president can do for a self-declared privilege run contrary to that authority.
Any advice must be able to stand public scrutiny for accountability. Mr. Trump’s history of demanding nondisclosure agreements and his repeated rejection of calls to release information serve his personal interests, not the country’s. That cannot be a standard for public service.
Alexander Karagiannis,
Falls Church