Our democracy’s future may well rest on this question, and it will be up to the military to decide how it gets resolved. Will it obey the current commander in chief, or will it obey the Constitution? This is the conversation this country needs to be having before, and not after, this possibility becomes a reality.

AD

AD

Maurice Werner, Washington

I am a retired Army colonel. Regardless of our branch of service, commissioned officers and senior civil servants take an oath of office that says we will “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

When I was a student at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) in 1980, we had a course on ethics. One day we reviewed the meaning of the oaths of office that all military officers had taken, as had senior public servants from the State Department and other federal agencies attending the NWC. I asked a question: “Who are our domestic enemies?” The answer: “Domestic enemies include (1) those who undermine the free press and/or work to undermine trust in America’s democratic institutions, (2) undermine the checks and balances of our three branches or government, and (3) undermine the Geneva Conventions and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”

AD

AD

Had we debated the ethics of today’s executive and legislative branches, we would have defined many of today’s leaders as domestic enemies who do not support and defend the Constitution.

President Trump treats dictators as friends, treats our allies as enemies and undermines our intelligence community. He clearly undermines the free press and our democratic institutions, and shows contempt for congressional oversight, the Geneva Conventions and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

It’s either time for all governmental officials to take their oaths of office seriously, or for American voters to take their responsibilities seriously at the ballot box.

AD

David Maune, Alexandria

My older brother was in the Navy for 24 years, and his family sacrificed a lot for that service. Both my younger brother and I were in the military as well. According to President Trump, we are all losers.

AD

The GI Bill sent me to college. I worked on the Apollo program. My older brother witnessed atomic bomb testing in Nevada. My younger brother worked in the television news business for years.

Not every president has served in the military. But, should there not be some level of understanding in any commander in chief as to the meaning of service and esprit? I am proud of my service to the United States. I volunteered and have never regretted it. I certainly do not regret it now based on comments that Mr. Trump has made calling people like me losers.

Mr. President, I ask you, as a loser: Have you no empathy? Have you no sense of decency?