Regarding the July 8 news article “U.S. begins withdrawing from WHO”:

If President Trump has a problem with past internal workings of the World Health Organization vis-a-vis China, this is not the time to show displeasure by withdrawing from the organization. We are in a pandemic. We need to be part of the conversation about the World Health Organization’s response to the coronavirus now. Sort out the politics later.

Ellie Berner, Stratham, N.H.