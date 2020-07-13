In his July 10 op-ed, “President Trump: ‘The real hate is the hate from the other side’,” Marc A. Thiessen wrote, “The president’s critics in the media conflate his criticism of mobs tearing down statues with criticism of the broader racial justice movement.” Mr. Thiessen accepted the idea that “mobs” are tearing down statues, as if that is the main point of massive, and massively peaceful, demonstrations seeking justice. In his answer, Mr. Trump said, “You take a look at the people running it, they’re Marxists, they’re people that you don’t want.” On what evidence was that based? In another unchallenged statement, Mr. Trump said, “I’ve seen them rip down statues [of] abolitionists. It will never stop.” Is this like the Muslims whom Mr. Trump claims he saw in New Jersey on Sept. 11, 2001, celebrating the destruction of the twin towers?

Mr. Trump’s statement that U.S. Army bases were named for Confederate generals as a gesture of reconciliation would not hold up under scrutiny. As with the monuments of Southern generals, such names were more likely part of the post-Reconstruction era of Jim Crow and the myth of the Lost Cause, meant to demonstrate the power that white Americans still held over the descendants of enslaved people. 

Mr. Trump was quoted as saying, “Maybe I’m a voice in the wilderness, but most people agree with me.” Most people? That falls neatly into one of Mr. Trump’s regular tropes: “Many people have told me.” It is my hope that “many people” will turn out in November to repudiate and reject this unqualified person and his enablers in the Republican Party. 

Howard Bass, Arlington