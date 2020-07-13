President Trump is trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in virtually every public poll nationally and in battleground states, making Democratic leaders suddenly bullish about winning the White House and the Senate. The “Never Trump” Republican rebellion has become a potentially disruptive force as well.

Meanwhile, Biden’s vision for how he’d govern is coming into view as he releases policy plans, and he appears to be drafting a blueprint for the biggest surge of government action in generaionts. Who do you think his VP pick should be?

Trump’s attacks on mail voting are turning Republicans off absentee ballots. Rules on voting changed quickly in many states for the primaries, but the battle for how Americans will vote in the general election is just heating up. Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

