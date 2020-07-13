Mr. Trump’s statement that U.S. Army bases were named for Confederate generals as a gesture of reconciliation would not hold up under scrutiny. As with the monuments of Southern generals, such names were more likely part of the post-Reconstruction era of Jim Crow and the myth of the Lost Cause, meant to demonstrate the power that white Americans still held over the descendants of enslaved people.
Mr. Trump was quoted as saying, “Maybe I’m a voice in the wilderness, but most people agree with me.” Most people? That falls neatly into one of Mr. Trump’s regular tropes: “Many people have told me.” It is my hope that “many people” will turn out in November to repudiate and reject this unqualified person and his enablers in the Republican Party.
Howard Bass, Arlington