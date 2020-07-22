The similarity of actions by federal authorities was striking and really scary. Secret police, the arm of dictators, are designed to do one thing: strike real fear into the hearts and minds of any opposition to the dictator. You think it can’t happen here?
Edward McCarter, Ellicott City
What is it with the Trump administration’s use of “secret police” in Portland, Ore.? This is the stuff of dictatorships and totalitarians. It is the total opposite of what our democracy and Constitution stand for.
Along with the failing of President Trump’s leadership and his ineptitude during the pandemic, this is another blow to the image we need to share with the world of how the United States should work.
Linda Cooper, Burke
If protecting federal property is the official justification for unwelcome demonstration suppression operations by federal forces in the streets of Portland, Ore., and harsh punishment has been promised by the president for anyone damaging any federal installation, how does President Trump account for pardoning convicted members of the armed gang who occupied and trashed the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016?
Could the difference be that the Malheur dissidents were rural right-wing whites and the protesters in Portland are urban liberals demanding justice for people of color? Perhaps Mr. Trump, Attorney General William P. Barr or White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany could provide an explanation.
Mick Kleber, Asheville, N.C.