In his Mount Rushmore rally, the president correctly credited King with the metaphor comparing our founding documents to “a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir.” However, he stopped there.
He failed to continue, “It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, America has given the Negro people a bad check, a check which has come back marked ‘insufficient funds.’ But we refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt.”
Is there is still hope for justice in this country when we have a president so determined to rewrite our history?
Bernadette Nakamura, Lansdowne
In his speech at Mount Rushmore, President Trump claimed “our children are taught in school to hate their own country.” No, Mr. President, they are being taught that it is well past time for America to live up to the ideals on which it was founded. Ideals that go to the core of being an equal person, part of a collective society and of a greater good. No one is asking for anything that others don’t already enjoy.
Unless Mr. Trump realizes that America is more than him and his feelings of being victimized (oh, the poor billionaire!), history will judge him as a president whose goal was to divide America and end the American Dream.
Matthew Murguia, Kensington