By President Trump’s playbook, the suffering of Iranian innocents caused by these sanctions apparently doesn’t matter much. But this is not surprising, as we’ve witnessed how neither did the heart-rending trauma of mothers separated from their children at our borders, the reasonable fears of every person of color when the president refused to denounce white supremacy, or the tens of thousands of U.S. lives that could have been saved by the simple gesture of the president donning a facial mask and expressing confidence in science.
Nov. 3 cannot come soon enough.
Carol DiCaprio Herrick, Charlottesville