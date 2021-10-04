Where Dr. Wen erred was in her oversimplification of the president’s role and obligations in all of this. As president, Donald Trump listened to the various scientific opinions, and he listened to his constituents and considered their values, and then made his decisions. What was brushed over in the op-ed was the obligation of the president to base his or her decision on what is best for the country as a whole, not just best for his or her constituents.
The president is also expected to provide leadership and decide what’s best, even if the “people” don’t agree. That’s the hard part about being president. Since the beginning of 2020, the failure of the previous president to reflect these additional obligations resulted in 700,000 deaths and hardship for countless others.
James Reuter, Arlington