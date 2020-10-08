The president’s upbeat remarks are not helpful — they are painful to so many of us. And they mask the reality of the situation — in fact, many in the administration have now fallen victim to this fearful beast of a virus. I had sincerely hoped that the president’s own diagnosis would cause a change in his attitude, that he would show more humility. That appears not to be the case.

Barbara Peterson Kieffer, Falls Church

I am a 100 percent disabled Vietnam veteran. For eight months in 1970 and 1971, I was a patient at Walter Reed Army Medical Center (then in D.C.). I am disgusted that the draft dodger in chief is being treated at a military hospital. I hope the members of his medical team are not the “losers” and “suckers” he has portrayed service members to be.

The president said he has learned a lot about the novel coronavirus recently. He disproved this by his joyride Sunday afternoon. This publicity stunt put lives in danger. It should be condemned by all medical professionals.

I urge Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Council to request federal funds to cover all the overtime of the Montgomery County police for the safety and security functions they performed at the hospital. If other county departments helped to support the police, they must be reimbursed as well.

Michael Marceau, Rockville

Months ago, the president bragged that anyone who wanted a coronavirus test would be able to get one. His statement was and remains false for most people, at least in Northern Virginia, where I reside.

I have a prescription for a coronavirus molecular PCR test from my D.C.-based doctor. Because I have cold symptoms and am traveling, my doctor believes I should be tested. The Inova walk-in respiratory clinic in Tysons Corner is a five-minute drive from my house. But, even with a prescription, Inova performs tests only on patients who have actual coronavirus symptoms or who need a test before undergoing surgery. Inova says: “Due to an ongoing national shortage of testing supplies, Inova . . . is not able to provide tests in populations such as asymptomatic individuals seeking a COVID-19 test after an exposure, for return to school or work, travel, etc.”

Despite the president’s reassurance, there still seems to be a test shortage, and testing is still being denied. While I suppose it’s good to see the White House apparently awash in tests, despite officials there repeatedly flouting behavioral guidelines on wearing masks, social distancing and the like, I ask: What about the rest of us? Why would anyone ever believe this administration’s lies? It’s a travesty.

John M. Adams, Vienna

So, President Trump now believes he is an expert on the novel coronavirus, being in the midst of his treatment, cared for by a top-notch team of doctors and nurses from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and learning about it from “the real school” [“President tries to convince public he’s calling all the shots,” front page, Oct. 6]. His conclusion is that it’s not so bad to have the virus, “Feeling really good! . . . better than I did 20 years ago!” Perhaps this is because he has had 24/7 taxpayer-supported free health care and access to treatments not readily available to the rest of us, including some of the 211,000 Americans who have already died from this disease.

How fortunate that Mr. Trump can avail himself of this free care at taxpayers’ expense while he feels it is not necessary, even sport, to avoid paying his fair share of taxes — tax money that could help support others with obtaining decent health care for their battles with this deadly virus.