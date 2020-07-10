The president reminded us that “We are one family and one nation . . . belong[ing] to every citizen, young and old, first-generation American and tenth-generation American” and that “no matter our race, color, religion, or creed, we are one America” — hardly a racist call for disunity. The president affirmed America’s commitment to “equal opportunity, equal justice and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion and creed” — and vowed to never “allow anyone to divide our citizens by race or background” — hardly partisan or divisive.
Mr. Trump exhorted us to “demand that our children are taught once again to see America as did Rev. Martin Luther King” and help the United States realize our “mission of justice” and “embrace our founding ideals.” That belief in our founding principles allows us to continually build a more perfect union and fulfill those ideals.
David Bernhardt, Washington
The writer is secretary of the interior.
As President Trump “shouts rather than whistles” the politics of white grievance, Republican voters can no longer ignore the elephant standing in the GOP’s living room. At this point, can any Republican reasonably defend Mr. Trump on race?
For Catholic and evangelical Republicans, Nov. 3 has become a personal and political referendum. Mr. Trump embraces a bigotry their faith teaches them to abhor. He pledges a return to a time when police dogs attacked protesters and Confederate monuments documented the United States’ unfulfilled promises to minority communities.
The Republicans who sit beside us at church, coach our kids’ sports teams and run the school bake sale don’t support Mr. Trump’s call for a reemergent white America. But the GOP’s moment of moral and ethical reckoning has arrived. Racism must be rejected at the ballot box.
Maryellen Donnellan, Falls Church