I have been following the recent articles [“Group asks state IG to investigate ethics panel,” Metro, Aug. 28] and opinions [“A school board’s damaging dysfunction,” editorial, Sept. 2] regarding the dysfunctional Prince George’s County Board of Education. They brought back to mind the expression “the more things change, the more they remain the same.” Residents of the county deserve so much more than selfish officials who are more concerned about their own agendas than the children and parents they are sworn to serve. If this weren’t so sad, I would laugh. I’d laugh because, as a proud retired Prince George’s County educator, I can honestly say that I have seen this same scenario play out on and off (mostly on) for decades. It’s deja vu all over (and over) again. But it is never a laughing matter when the future of children is at stake.