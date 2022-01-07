One critical issue: investigative resources. In my era, the national average annual caseload for a homicide detective was four to six per year. The D.C. homicide detective caseload was 12 or 13 per year, with no signs of abating. Additional investigators were reassigned to the homicide branch but were too inexperienced to effectively tackle the influx of new cases. I requested federal assistance and subsequently joint task forces with the Drug Enforcement Administration (REDRUM), and the FBI (Safe Streets) augmented the D.C. homicide investigative resources.