Before the pandemic, private equity hospital chain acquisitions led to record prices and declining staffing. As noted in our recent report “Public Money for Private Equity,” leveraged buyouts by private equity funds of all forms of health care have surged over the past five years, from 80 in 2014 to 159 in 2019. Private equity funds make money by extracting value for investors, leaving little behind for the companies they absorb. Particularly galling is that private-equity-backed firms, which had nearly a trillion in reserves, took, at the very least, more than $5.3 billion in Cares Act relief that was intended for companies in fiscal peril. Worse, those public funds were used to shore up dividends and wealth for investors, not protect affordable health-care delivery.
If Democrats don’t challenge the extractive nature of private equity on our health-care system, Americans will indeed be paying out huge sums to line investors’ pockets while depriving the country of affordable health care for all.
Zoe Reiter, Washington
The writer is co-founder of the
Anti-Corruption Data Collective.
Politicians talk such a good game about the importance of health care that one might think the United States long ago achieved universal health-care coverage. But we are far from it. Millions of people are uninsured because there is a chasm separating politicians’ health-care rhetoric from their actions — or, in some cases, inactions. For years, policymakers in 12 states have refused to expand their Medicaid programs under the Affordable Care Act. The case for expansion is ironclad: higher rates of coverage, fewer premature deaths, narrowing racial health disparities and increased economic activity. Yet these states continue to perpetuate what’s known as the Medicaid coverage gap, under which 2.2 million people — disproportionately people of color and low incomes — are denied quality health-care coverage that can be the difference between life and death. Congress has a historic opportunity to enact a federal solution that corrects this injustice. However, we fear it may be buckling under the weight of a political calculus that undervalues the lives of Black, Brown and low-income populations. As the coronavirus pandemic has starkly illustrated, this nation has been far too willing to prioritize politics over people’s health. That paradigm, like the Medicaid coverage gap itself, must no longer be tolerated.
Richard Besser, Princeton, N.J.
The writer is president and chief
executive of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Derrick Johnson, Baltimore
The writer is president and chief executive of the NAACP.