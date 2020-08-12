Why are the Justice Department and the FBI refusing to cooperate with the Fairfax commonwealth’s attorney? Their announced rationale (that they may have a conflict of interest because they may have to defend the officers) is not plausible. Where there is a conflict, Justice usually hires outside counsel to defend officers. (See, for example, the FBI shooting in the Ruby Ridge case.) Why has the government failed to answer questions repeatedly raised by respected senators? Why has the government failed to respond to repeated efforts by The Post to answer these questions?

Even my imagination fails to come up with a plausible explanation.

Brian C. Elmer, Arlington

I applaud The Post’s persistence regarding the November 2017 U.S. Park Police shooting of Bijan Ghaisar, the lack of first aid provided to him and the way his family was treated in his final days. His family and the public deserve answers, and it is reprehensible that inquiries continue to be met with resistance and lack of cooperation. I applaud the Fairfax County police for providing its footage and accounts, and I hope the Park Service, FBI and Justice Department soon start doing their jobs in this case.

It is easy for such cases to fade from the public’s memory, particularly when so much else has drawn our attention in recent years. Likewise, the case of Austin Tice, the reporter and former Marine kidnapped in Syria in August 2012, needs to be kept before the public eye, as Post publisher Fred Ryan did in his Aug. 11 op-ed, “It is time to bring Austin Tice home.” During a March briefing regarding the coronavirus, President Trump briefly spoke about Mr. Tice’s plight and made a public request to Syria to find and release him. What has happened since?

I know there are other Americans also in captivity, and they all need attention. But the Tice family and, undoubtedly, Mr. Tice himself have been suffering for eight years now. It is past time for us to use whatever channels are needed to find Mr. Tice and return him home.

This American has not forgotten Mr. Tice.