The unfortunate truth is that this project never made financial, environmental or practical sense. It was mainly a concession to area developers looking to use public funds to advance their private interests. Rather than continue to throw good money after bad — and, even worse, divert scarce resources from existing transportation networks — Maryland should abandon the project, fully restore the neighborhoods and roadways that have been ripped up, and ameliorate, as much as possible, the severe environmental damage caused by the construction that has already taken place.
Eric R. Glitzenstein, Washington