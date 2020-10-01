Regarding the Sept. 25 editorial “Mr. Hogan’s problem to fix”:

Far from being “specious” and “baseless,” the lawsuit challenging the Purple Line project raised vitally important issues. These included the degradation of the region’s waterways, the needless destruction of thousands of trees and many acres of wildlife habitat and green space (thus exacerbating greenhouse gas impacts), the availability of far less harmful alternatives, and inflated projections of future ridership — the specific issue that the District Court properly told the federal government it was required to analyze further before spending hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on this environmentally harmful boondoggle. The ridership issue was an entirely valid one when it was first raised in the litigation, and the District Court’s ruling on that issue has proved particularly prescient given the ongoing collapse in Metrorail usage — which is inextricably intertwined with the always unrealistic ridership projections for the Purple Line.

The unfortunate truth is that this project never made financial, environmental or practical sense. It was mainly a concession to area developers looking to use public funds to advance their private interests. Rather than continue to throw good money after bad — and, even worse, divert scarce resources from existing transportation networks — Maryland should abandon the project, fully restore the neighborhoods and roadways that have been ripped up, and ameliorate, as much as possible, the severe environmental damage caused by the construction that has already taken place.

Eric R. Glitzenstein, Washington