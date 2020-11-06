The Purple Line — a.k.a. Hogan’s Folly — is indeed a mess. That conclusion is shared by millions of folks in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The decision to build it relied on bureaucrats with no skin in the game and was made without seeking outside expert advice. It is now established that the Purple Line should never have been built. It is a taxpayer folly like a Disney fantasy. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) legacy is plain to see in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties along the once-classic Capital Crescent Trail. Now a plan of action must be agreed on to limit the damage to the environment and taxpayers and to return the trail to a viable place for runners, walkers and bicyclists, its intended users before it was hijacked by state and county bureaucrats.