It is true someone who owns a $2 million house may like having a linear park in their backyard more than a train that lets people in Prince George’s and eastern Montgomery counties get to a job in Bethesda. NIMBYism is not stupid; it is just selfish.
Let’s look at the history: The route of the Purple Line in this contentious area was owned by the B&O Railroad until 1988, when it was railbanked for a future transit project. Railbanking is the practice of preserving a right of way (hard to get) for later use. In other words, this corridor was always meant to be reused for rail. Indeed, the first proposal for it to be put to use occurred only 10 years later.
The population of Montgomery County has more than doubled since the Red Line opened. Clearly, with more people, you need more transport. Also clear is the value of fixed-line rail transport that allows smart development, the desirability of which is clearly shown by property values near rail transit stations, as explained in Patrick Farrell’s Aug. 16 Local Opinions essay, “The Purple Line is creating value — don’t blow it up now.”
The state needs to complete the first rail expansion for Montgomery County in 22 years.
Brian Bryce, Silver Spring