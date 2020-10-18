Commenters to the article online noted that the Purple Line will never be completed. I doubt that would ever happen. The level of anger by residents from the torn-up roads and incompletions will overwhelm the state, and “giving up” is not a worthy rationale to justify sinking unrecoverable costs into the project. Going forward, the state will need to modify its position on this project if it wants to attract another contractor. Otherwise, the infrastructure community will tag the project as “tainted to toxic.”
The state of Maryland simply cannot brush off the delays — the “specious lawsuit” (to quote The Post’s Sept. 25 editorial “Mr. Hogan’s problem to fix”), the protracted land acquisition and the problematic engineering issues — as completely unexpected and rationalize that the delays, particularly acquisition and engineering issues (i.e., change orders), and the associated cost increases were outside of its responsibility.
Mark Kissel, Chevy Chase