The additional cost to build a new Bethesda Metro entrance near the Purple Line is worth it. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin (both D-Md.) are emphatic about the benefits to the bicounty connection between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, citing both business and job opportunities that will benefit Maryland’s economy. We cannot overstate the environmental benefits of removing an estimated 17,000 cars from our clogged roads and highways, giving us a pathway to meet the goals of the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act. Maryland Secretary of Transportation Gregory Slater has promised safety provisions for bicyclists and pedestrians at the stations in line with the Vision Zero initiative. The advent of the Purple Line will give me direct passage to Silver Spring and the University of Maryland in College Park, avoiding the congestion and stress of driving.