While we found means to manage our situation last semester, our sanity and our children’s development are the undocumented victims in this crisis. Going into the fall semester, this is weighing on our hearts and minds. We support schools reopening fully, with concerned parents given alternatives for virtual learning should they choose those options. Unfortunately, this is what is needed, but it is not what is being offered.

Dean Zang, Arlington

Regarding the July 8 news article “ ‘We want to reopen the schools,’ president says”:

As to the reopening of schools this fall, where is the all-hallowed “data” that is supposed to inform such decisions? Focusing, for example, on elementary school children, where the educational, social, mental health and child-care needs are the greatest, how many pre-adolescent children (age 11 and younger) are there in the United States? How many have been infected with the novel coronavirus? How many have been hospitalized? How many have died? It seems that this information would be very useful in any risk-benefit analysis. Does this information exist? If not, why not? If so, why has it not been widely publicized?

Apparently, Sweden took the approach of sending its elementary and middle school children to school this past winter and spring. Have any of our government, educational or medical officials contacted the Swedes to find out how it turned out, primarily as to virus transmission? If not, why not? If so, what has been learned? There appear to be a lot of unanswered questions in this area, and I wonder whether they’ve even been asked.

Noel James Augustyn, Chevy Chase

The July 6 editorial “An imperative to reopen schools” offered little to substantiate the “imperative” to reopen schools beyond assertions of learning lost during online instruction and the need to get parents back to work.

The first claim is based on limited evidence, and school districts have time to plan to make distance learning more efficacious than the crisis instruction enacted hastily in the spring. The struggle for working parents is significant, but our government has many better options to ease that burden, such as universal basic income and universal health care, divorced from the workplace.

It is far more than “teachers . . . who have health reasons” who fear returning to classrooms. Even healthy teachers have families with vulnerable members and live in communities where they could put others at risk — beyond the significant threat to their own health when shuttered in enclosed spaces with children and their dubious hygiene habits. When large numbers of teachers get sick or quit in frustration, who will be left to care for children while their parents work? Sacrificing teachers and their families on the altar of capitalism is not the answer.

Kelli Midgley, Ellicott City

How and whether to send children back to school this year with a maximum concern for safety is a current topic of discussion. My suggestions would first focus on the health and safety of our teaching force: Without these personnel, there is no instructional program. This circumstance is analogous to the efforts last winter to equip hospital personnel. So first, supply school personnel with a level of personal protective equipment recommended by health professionals to minimize their exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Second, consider implementing split shifts for students to attend schools daily, e.g., having half of the student body attend in the morning and half in the afternoon. This was a widespread practice back in the 1950s and early 1960s, when the baby boomers flooded into schools but additional facilities had not yet been constructed.

Third, develop options for nonacademic settings for students to attend when they are not in their classrooms, such as recreation, enrichment, computer labs and homework supervision. Such programs would observe public health requirements for social distancing and use of masks. I am confident that a workable solution will be found.

Carol Chelemer, Rockville

If schools are to open, it will take money. States and the federal government need to pay for at least the following five things:

• Testing and tracing programs specific to schools. Just like Major League Baseball players, students and teachers need frequent testing and quick results.

• Purchase of safety equipment, and a lot of it, including the best masks available.

• Improved air-handling systems so that the systems are either able to kill the virus or at least not spread it.

• Additional space for social distancing and additional teachers to cover the smaller classes.

• Internet infrastructure that allows for synchronous teaching — a daily schedule of classes and contact with teachers, even virtual — is far better than asynchronous school. Schools are crucial to students, families and the economy.

To some, this already may have been obvious. Perhaps students are less likely to become very sick or even pass on the virus to teachers, administrators, parents and one another, but we don’t really know. It’s easy to say schools must open, but where is the money and planning that will make it safe enough to give teachers and families the confidence to actually be there?

Bill Vander Clute, Vienna

Regarding the July 9 editorial “The key to the schoolhouse door”:

Pandemics and school attendance are fundamentally incompatible unless there is adequate testing, personal protective equipment and contact tracing, combined with adequate physical spaces and ventilation. Face the fact: The United States has failed to contain this pandemic. Accept reality and plan as creatively as possible for a gap year for all school-age children. Mobilize community library and school resources for online learning, and set rewards for students to compete academically and artistically through new programs created especially for next school year.

Nations and their children have caught up academically when wars, hurricanes, etc., have canceled schools. Please stop temporizing and face reality.