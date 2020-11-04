The requirement in Article II of the Constitution that state legislatures determine how the state’s electors are selected shouldn’t be read to mean that election statutes are superior to that state’s constitution. This likely will be an issue in the vote-counting in Pennsylvania, where the state Supreme Court has determined a statute limiting ballot receipts to Election Day violates the state’s constitutional provision assuring suffrage free from state interference.
Constitutions are necessarily broad in scope. If the Supreme Court can find that racially segregated schools violate the 14th Amendment, why should a state supreme court under our system of federalism not be allowed to interpret a similarly broad provision in its own constitution, especially in a pandemic?
Harry Eisenstein, Bethesda
In the Nov. 1 news article “A thread links high court’s contradictory election rulings,” about Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s varying approaches to state election issues, Chief Justice Roberts claimed that it makes a difference to him whether the case comes up through the state courts or through the federal courts.
If he still sees his role as “call[ing] balls and strikes,” then I suggest he ignore the choice of stadium.
Jim Kretz, Cabin John